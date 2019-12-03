Ryanair-Bellew in court, Climate change warning, and Kingspan to cut emissions

Ryanair’s High Court action to prevent chief operating officer Peter Bellew from joining rival Easyjet next month begins today and is expected to last for the rest of the week. Barry O’Halloran tees up the legal battle.

In perhaps the starkest warning yet on climate change, an analyst with global asset manager Legal & General has warned that some parts of the world could become too hot for human habitation if we don’t implement a range of radical solutions by 2032. Eoin Burke-Kennedy has the grim details.

Sticking with a climate change theme, Cavan-based building materials group Kingspan has pledged to cut its greenhouse gas emissions to zero by 2030. Barry O’Halloran reports.

Android users were warned to be on their guard after a major vulnerability was discovered in the operating system that could be used to steal banking logins. Ciara O’Brien has the details.

Two journalists from The Irish Times were honoured yesterday at the UCD Smurfit School Business Journalist Awards 2019. Business Affairs Correspondent Mark Paul won the business commentator category while Karlin Lillington received the Outstanding Achievement Award.

Christmas FM has once again taken to our airwaves to spread a little festive joy under a temporary broadcasting licence. In her media and marketing column, Laura Slattery explains its appeal to listeners and sponsors alike in an age of unlimited digital media options.

How much tax do we pay in Ireland and how do we compare with other countries? Brian Hutton answers those and other questions on personal taxation.

