Ryanair and mediation, Leslie Buckley’s row with INM, and Relm to lend €250m

Striking pilots at Ryanair in Ireland have told the airline that they will accept its offer of mediation and are willing to meet next week. Ryanair last week proposed industrial relations troubleshooter Kieran Mulvey as a mediator in a bid to resolve a dispute with 100 of its 350 pilots based in Ireland. Barry O’Halloran reports

The depth and severity of the rupture in relations between the board of Independent News and Media (INM) and the company’s former chairman Leslie Buckley is laid bare in an exchange of letters between their respective solicitors earlier this year. Peter Murtagh has all the details

Dublin-based alternative lender Relm Finance, which is backed by Irish businessman Richard Barrett and New York-based investment group Avenue Capital, expects to have provided up to ¤250 million in loans for property transactions by the end of this year. Ciarán Hancock report

Aryzta shares hit new lows on Monday after an analyst warned that the Swiss-Irish baker would have to tap shareholders for further cash to cope with its debts. Aryzta ended the day down 8.82 per cent at 11.315 francs on the Swiss stock exchange in Zurich. Barry O’Halloran has the latest on the company’s woes

Stay up to date: sign up to our business news alerts and our Business Today daily email news digest.