RTÉ Radio reshuffle, Blackrock clinic battle and 370 new Dublin apartments

Sarah McInerney and Cormac O’hEadhra will team up to present RTÉ Radio 1’s Drivetime programme from 4.30pm on weekday evenings as part of a reshuffle of the broadcaster’s schedule. Ciarán Hancock reports that Drivetime presenter Mary Wilson will move to Morning Ireland, while Bryan Dobson heads to News At One. He also has details on the show Sean O’Rourke was earmarked to host but which has been scrapped.

Blackrock Clinic co-founder, Joe Sheehan, has lost another round of his battle against companies controlled by Larry Goodman in a marathon legal fight over control of the private Dublin medical facility. Mark Paul has the story.

Barry O’Halloran reports that Castlehaven Finance is lending €65.8 million to developer Eastwise to build more than 370 apartments on a key Drumcondra site in north Dublin.

He also writes that increased cargo traffic is prompting airline Emirates to look at raising the frequency of its Dublin to Dubai flights to once a day from four times a week.

As working from home extends into its sixth month, financial services intermediary Aon has brought together a coalition of large Dublin employers to draft guidelines for bringing staff back to the office once guidelines allow. Mark Paul reports on the initiative, which involves companies including AIB, Irish Life and Amazon, as well as Ibec.

Charlie Taylor has details of a new role for former tánaiste, Mary Harney. The former health minister is taking on a directorship at Irish digital therapeutics company HealthBeacon.

Are you one of those people (like so many of us) who has outsourced their brain function to seemingly higher forms of intelligence? Think of blithely following a satnav’s instructions only to find yourself at a dead end, forgetting along the way about your ability to read a map. In our Innovation section, Frank Dillon outlines the philosophy of Harvard academic and global trend-watcher Vikram Mansharamani, who believes we have gone too far in this process. He also offers some tips on seeing the whole picture again.

Ciara O’Brien looks at the work of an Irish technology company that says it has found a way to clear Covid-19 from air, an issue that is taking on increasing importance as potential airborne transmission of the disease attracts closer scrutiny. Novaerus has also developed a plasma discharge aimed at shredding the micro-organisim.

Ciara also review’s Samsung’s latest handset, the Samsung Note 20. She is mostly impressed.

And still in technology, Katie Martin considers “the grotesquely lopsided nature of the record-breaking rally in US stocks”, which she says reveals a great deal about modern human behaviour. For example, the market’s performance suggests that consumers would prefer to give up their car or buying new clothes for a year than to endure sacrificing their phone.

Finally, trips to the toilet are taken for granted by most people, but things are more complicated for those using urinary catheter bags. Olive Keogh profiles Irish company Volymi, which has developed technology to alert catheter bag users about how full their bag is, thus avoiding unecessary anxiety.

Stay up to date with all our business news: sign up to our business news alerts and our Business Today daily email news digest.