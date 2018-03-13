Revenue settles tax default cases worth €10 million

The Revenue Commissioners settled more than 60 cases of tax default totalling more than €10 million during the final quarter of last year.

Details of the cases, which were published by Revenue on Tuesday, show 30 cases were for amounts exceeding €100,000, of which three exceeded €500,000 and one was over €1million. Revenue said the defaults had occurred as a result of “careless or deliberate behaviour”.

Settlements in 26 of the cases, involving sums of €4,923,453 remains outstanding, at least in part, at year end.

The biggest settlement concerned Dunbar IT Consulting, a company in liquidation with an address on Upper Mount St in Dublin 2. The total of €1,042,236 involved €482,285 under various tax headings, €242,359 in interest and €317,591 in penalties. Some €610,272 of the amount remained unpaid on December 31st.

Galway-based orthopaedic surgeon Kenneth Kaar was hit with a tax bill of €717,581, of which €250,000 was interest and penalties. Mr Kaar has paid the full amount.

Fulvio Pellegrini, who runs Luigi’s takeaway in Baltinglass, Co Wicklow, Pellegrini, made a settlement of €481,288 in relation to underdeclaring income tax and VAT. Another Co Wicklow fast food operator – John Noble of Florence Road, in Bray – made a settlement of €73,981. A Henry & Rose chipper is based at that address.

The Avoca Clinic, a cosmetic surgery in Kilmacanogue, Co Wicklow, made a settlement of €138,588 after being found to have underdeclared PAYE, PRSI and universal social charge payments.

Revenue said in a statement that it “vigorously pursues” collection and enforcement of unpaid settlements. But it acknowledged that, in some cases, it might not be able to collect sums owed in full, such as in cases where a company has entered liquidation.

During the quarter, Revenue carried out a total of 1,295 audit and investigations, while 21,606 risk management interventions were settled, which resulted in €108 million in tax, interest, and penalties.