Revenue looking at ‘class action’ approach to tax appeals

Class actions may not be legal in Ireland but that’s the approach favoured by Revenue for handling multiple similar appeals to the tax appeals commission, writes Fiona Reddan.

Fallout from the Paradise Papers continues to resonate. The latest disclosures include a report that the Criminal Assets Bureau had sought documents from AIB as part of an investigation into transactions between businessman Denis O’Brien and Michael Lowry, the former minister, which featured in the Moriarty tribunal. Colm Keena has the details.

On a more positive note, at least for homeowners, economist Alan McQuaid is reading the runes of ECB president Mario Draghi’s recent comments. His verdict: no interest rate rise for mortgageholder is likely until at least 2019. Eoin Burke-Kennedy reports.

Eoin also looks at a separate study by stockbroker Davy of Central Bank data suggests brakes could be applied to the rapid advance of house prices next year – especially in Dublin – as lenders exhaust the latitude granted to break mortgage lending rules in up to 20 per cent of cases.

The Web Summit is in full swing in Lisbon , with EU commissioner Margrethe Vestager yesterday announcing that she was seeking further details form tech giant Apple about its tax structures that have been revised since a contested €13 billion ruling was handed down last year. Charlie Taylor and the FT’s Aliya Ram have the details of this and other Web Summit news .

At a more mundane level, it emerged overnight that Twitter has confirmed its 280-character experiment in tweet lengths is to become a permanent feature of the social media platform, writes Ciara O’Brien.

In commercial property, Jack Fagan reports on two income-producing neighbourhood centres in the fast-growing north Dublin suburbs of Swords and Kinsealy coming on the market.