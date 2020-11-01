Retailers seek rent-free ‘Covid clauses’ from landlords

Retailers are seeking “Covid clauses” in new contracts or extensions being agreed with landlords, the Sunday Independent reports. William Fry property partner Brian O’Callaghan says the clauses would ensure that retailers do not have to pay rent in the event of future lockdowns. He said some landlords are currently down nine months rent because of the pandemic.

Planning applicants may be looking only to increase the value of their land rather than seriously intend to build homes, planning regulator Niall Cussen has said. In a report in the Business Post, he said permission was in place to build 40,000 homes. “The bank of housing permissions are there,” he said. “We need to see activation of those permissions now.” He also said developers should get on with building homes that already have permission rather than seeking further changes in planning policy.

Aer Lingus is talking to British government officials about operating direct flights from England to the United States, the Sunday Independent reports. The airline did not comment on what such flights might mean for operations in Ireland where transatlantic business has benefited from passengers coming from the north of England.

In what has been a miserable year for the hospitality sector US short-term rental business Sonder said it has had over 90 per cent occupancy from August to October at its two Dublin properties which have 76 units between them, writes the Sunday Times. Sonder benefitted from its “contactless guest experience” and a quick switch to target extended stays from front-line workers and others as the tourism market suddenly dried up.

The Sunday Times also reports that CPL recruitment group founder and chief executive Anne Heraty took a €71,000 pay cut in the year to the end of June, taking a salary of €504,000. As the group’s largest shareholder, with 29.5 per cent of the listed business, she also received more than €809,220 in dividends.

Good news for Sligo skincare group, Voya Skincare, that has landed a contract to supply a luxury Hong Kong hotel with its range of seaweed-based spa treatments, the Business Post reports, following an approach from the landmark Peninsula Hong Kong hotel.

Businessman Denis O’Brien is reported by the Sunday Times to have told High Court inspectors that he agreed to pay fees of more than €60,000 connected with a search of Independent News & Media’s email archive search at a time when he was the largest shareholder in the business in order to save then INM chairman Leslie Buckley from the “embarrassment” of having to charge the media group for the work.