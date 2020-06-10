Zara owner to shut up to 1,200 stores as it sets out €2.7bn overhaul

Inditex, the world’s biggest clothing retailer, has slumped to its first quarterly loss as a public company and announced a €2.7 billion plan that will see up to 1,200 stores closed as part of a push to drive sales.

The Spanish group, which owns the Zara and Massimo Dutti chains, on Wednesday laid out ambitions for online sales to account for 25 per cent of total sales by 2022, up from 14 per cent last year.

Government lockdowns have forced tens of millions of consumers to rely on online shopping for everything but essential items over the past three months. Inditex, which was founded by Spanish billionaire Amancio Ortega, plans to spend €900 million annually for the next three years on improving its technology as well as focusing on its better stores.

“A higher quality network of better located stores in conjunction with online is expected to generate long-term annual like-for-like sales growth of 4 per cent to 6 per cent,” the retailer said in a statement. “These initiatives are expected to result in higher levels of profitability and lower capital intensity.”

The investment plans came as Inditex reported a net loss of €409 million for the three months to the end of April, compared with a profit of €734 million in the same period last year. The most recent quarter’s loss includes a €308 million charge for its “store optimisation” programme. First-quarter sales fell 44 per cent from a year ago to €3.3 billion, as it shut almost 90 per cent of its stores.

Inditex, which helped pioneer fast-fashion retailing, said that 78 per cent of its 5,743 outlets were now open. Performance began to improve in May, and in markets that were fully open in the first week of June, sales were only down 16 per cent. All of its Spanish stores have been open since Monday.

‘Encouraging’

“That’s encouraging,” Anne Critchlow, an analyst at Société Générale, said of the sales trends, especially as social distancing, mask wearing and other rules were in force. “Management said customer behaviour is completely normal. That is surprising.”

She pointed to echoes of the financial crisis when fashion proved its resilience. “Fashion hasn’t stopped because of Covid-19. People are still interested,” she said.

Shares in Inditex rose 2.7 per cent in afternoon trading in Madrid.