Zara owner sees net income rise 3% to €1.4 billion

Zara owner Inditex has reported a 3 per cent rise in net income to €1.4 billion for the six months to July 1st. The Spanish retail giant said group like-for-like sales rose by 4 per cent.

It also estimates that like-for-like sales growth has picked up pace in the second half so far to between 4 per cent and 6 per cent, as it said its autumn/winter initial collections have been “well received”.