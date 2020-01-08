World’s largest law firm Dentons to open Dublin office

Dentons, the world’s largest law firm by number of lawyers, plans to open an Irish office led by former senior William Fry partner Eavan Saunders.

The firm, which has more than 10,000 lawyers in 181 locations across 73 counties around the globe, plans to be fully up and running in the second quarter of this year and “intends to grow the office quickly”, it said in a statement on Wednesday.

The Irish office will be chaired by Peter O’Brien, who will join the firm “shortly” from Dublin law firm Matheson, where he is a senior finance and capital markets partner.

It will initially focus on transactional work in the financial services, real estate, energy, infrastructure and technology sectors.

“Dentons’ strategy is to be in all of the places our clients do business,” said Elliott Portnoy, global chief executive of Dentons. “Ireland is a priority market for many of our clients. However, many of the strongest firms in Ireland rely on referrals from firms outside of London. That is why we are opening our own office rather than combining with another firm at this time.”

Merger

Dentons was founded 2013 through the merger of SNR Denton, which was co-headquartered in London and Washington, Canada’s Fraser Milner Casgrain and Salans, which was founded in Paris. Following its subsequent merger with Beijing-based Dacheng in late 2015, it become the largest law firm in the world.

A number of overseas law firms have decided to set up operations in the Republic to maintain business in an English-speaking EU jurisdiction since UK voters decided in June 2016 to quit the union. These include DLA Piper, Pinsent Masons, and Simmons & Simmons, all based in London, as well as US firms Tully Rinckey and Covington & Burling.

UK firms have also registered hundreds of lawyers in Ireland since the Brexit referendum to retain rights of an audience before EU courts after the UK leaves the EU.