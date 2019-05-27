Waterford businessman engineers sale to German services group

Waterford-based businessman Eddie Walsh has sold his specialist engineering company STS Group to German facilities management giant Dussman Group.

No financial details have been disclosed.

Mr Walsh set up STS following the sale of Suir Engineering, where he was managing director and a shareholder, in 2007 to Dutch technical services provider Imtech in a €30 million acquisition.

STS’s main clients are in the pharmaceutical, data centre, commercial, transport and utilities sectors and it generated €150 million in sales last year. It employs more than 700 people. The deal is expected to close by the end of June, subject to approval from German competition authorities.

Dussmann’s annual turnover is in the region of €2.3 billion and it employs 66,122 people in 17 countries. It’s largest division provides technical services, catering, security, reception, cleaning, surgical sterilisation, commercial facility management and engineering management.

The Irish company’s senior management team, headed by chairman Mr Walsh, and managing director Richard Hogan, will remain with STS in their existing role following the deal. Davy Corporate Finance advised STS on the transaction.

“The combination of STS and Dussman group provides an excellent opportunity for the employees of the company,” said Mr Walsh.