Vodafone targets Frankfurt listing for mast unit in early 2021

Vodafone, the world’s second biggest mobile operator, said on Friday it would list its towers unit, named Vantage Towers, in Frankfurt in early 2021.

It announced it would set up a European mast company worth upwards of €18 billion a year ago. The company, which has more than 68,000 mobile towers across nine European markets, became operational in May.

Vodafone also reported a 1.3 per cent decline in first-quarter organic service revenue, which it said was mainly due to Covid-19 impacts. It reiterated its guidance for the year.

At its Irish business, the company said service revenue fell from €209 million to €195 million in the period, a fall of 6.7 per cent. The company highlighted a drag from lower business revenue across its entire business in markets including Ireland, a market in which it saw “increased competitive pressure”. – Reuters