Vinyl renaissance gives Golden Discs new lease of life

Tapping into the vinyl renaissance, Golden Discs is making a comeback and has opened four new stores already this year, including a new flagship store in Dublin’s Jervis Shopping Centre over the weekend.

The company appeared to be an endangered species only a few years ago with the wholesale switch to music streaming services such as Spotify but the renewed popularity of vinyl records has given it a new lease of life.

The Jervis Shopping Centre outlet brings its store network in the Republic to 21.

The vinyl renaissance is driving this expansion, and the flagship Jervis store will be a 2,500 square feet full of new release and deep catalogue vinyl, the company said.

“Having only one city-centre store in Stephen’s Green Shopping Centre, we have been inundated with requests to return to the Henry Street shopping district,” chief executive Stephen Fitzgerald said.

“Our team has spent a lot of time looking for the right space and we believe this spacious flagship store will be a superb return to the Jervis Shopping Centre,” he said.

57 years after it first launched, Golden Discs remain one of Ireland’s most well-known retail brands.