Under Armour slashes revenue and earnings forecast

Under Armour has failed to give investors a much-needed sign that it’s emerging from a string of setbacks.

A continuing slump in its North American business offset growth elsewhere, leading the company to slash its full-year revenue and earnings forecasts. Sales in the third quarter also trailed analysts’ estimates, sending the shares down as much as 18 per cent in early trading Tuesday.

The sports brand has been battered over the past year amid slowing growth, its first net losses and concerns about whether its nascent footwear business has faltered.

Under Armour was founded on football workout gear and then fuelled explosive growth by expanding into new categories. The company looked like it had a formidable footwear business that surpassed $1 billion in sales in 2016, but it has struggled this year.

“Fundamentals at Under Armour continue to erode,” Tom Nikic, an analyst for Wells Fargo and Co, said in a note to clients. “The deteriorating North American athletic market appears to have been the primary culprit.”

Under Armour fell as low as $13.46 in premarket trading. The shares had declined 44 per cent this year through Monday’s close, making it one of the worst-performing stocks in the Standard and Poor’s 500 Index.

The Baltimore-based company cut its sales outlook for the year to a gain of a low-single-digit percentage. This comes after a previous reduction in August to growth of 9 per cent to 11 per cent.

It also lowered its forecast for profit excluding some items to 18 cents to 20 cents a share, down from a previous range of 37 cents to 40 cents.

Under Armour is not alone. Nike, the world’s largest sports brand, has also experienced lacklustre growth in the US. It has chalked up its woes to the struggles of longstanding US retailers and not getting products to market fast enough.

What Under Armour and Nike don’t talk about is that Adidas continues take market share from both of them in North America. Revenue for Adidas in that region rose 24 per cent in 2016 and is up 32 per cent in the first half of this year.

The Herzogenaurach, Germany-based company has thrived with a combination of reviving classic styles - like Stan Smith - and developing new, massive franchises like Boost, which began as a running line that has since crossed over into fashion.

The Under Armour brand took a hit earlier this year when Kevin Plank, its chief executive officer and founder, said that President Donald Trump would be a “real asset” to the country because of his experience in business.

That drew criticism from NBA star Steph Curry, who is the company’s highest-profile endorser and key to its footwear business with his own signature line of basketball sneakers.

The company is in the middle of releasing several versions of the fourth edition of Curry’s shoes - the Curry 4 - and the latest was delayed. It debuted on October 27th, but not in stores and online orders were scheduled to ship on November 18th.

The company declined to offer details, but did say that the next colorway of the Curry 4 on November 11th will be available online and in stores.

Revenue was $1.41 billion in the third quarter, the company said in a statement Tuesday. That missed the average $1.48 billion estimate. Profit excluding some items was 22 cents a share, topping projections for 19 cents.

Under Armour investors have little recourse with Plank. The CEO controls the company with a majority of the voting power through a separate class of shares. Stockholders agreed to continue this setup in 2015 when they voted to create nonvoting shares.

