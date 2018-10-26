UK supermarket Asda to consult on up to 2,500 possible job losses

UK Supermarket giant Asda is to start consulting with staff over potential job losses next year which could total almost 2,500, according to sources.

Areas of work affected by any changes include petrol, bakery, back office and so-called hosting.

Jobs in the George areas of Asda stores could also be affected, it is understood.

The company declined to comment on any potential job cuts.

A statement said: “In a competitive retail market, where customers rightly expect great value and ease of service, we must always look at how we can work more quickly and efficiently for them — and, inevitably, that means we need to consider changing the roles we need our colleagues to do or the hours needed in particular parts of our stores.

Asda is planning to merge with Sainsbury’s although the deal is to be subjected to investigation after the Competition and Markets Authority said it raised sufficient concerns to be referred for an in-depth review.

It is understood that consultations with individuals will not start until the new year and any redundancies will take place in February at the earliest. - Reuters