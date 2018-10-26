UK shoe retailer Clarks closes O’Connell St store in Dublin

UK shoe retailer Clarks has closed its O’Connell St store in Dublin and has no plans to reopen it.

A spokeswoman said the store was closed earlier this month following the expiry of the lease.

She said the decision not to reopen it did not signal a restructuring of the Irish business, noting the company had two other stores in the city centre on Grafton Street and Henry Street. “There are no other planned closures through to the end of the year,” she said.

There are currently 18 Clarks stores in the Republic, 13 of which are owned directly by the group. The remaining five are franchises and outlets. The chain employs approximately 217 staff in the Republic.