UK's Sainsbury's sales dip in Christmas quarter
Figures show worse-than-expected fall in underlying sales in key period
Sainbury’s is the number two supermarket in Britain. Photograph: Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg
British supermarket group Sainsbury’s reported a worse-than-expected fall in underlying sales in the key Christmas quarter.
The group, which has agreed to take over rival Asda, said on Wednesday like-for-like sales, excluding fuel, fell 1.1 per cent in the 15 weeks to Janury 5th, its fiscal third quarter. That compares with analysts’ average forecast of a 0.2 per cent fall and a second quarter rise of 1.0 per cent.
Sainsbury’s cautioned that its markets are highly competitive and very promotional and the consumer outlook continued to be uncertain. – Reuters