UK’s Primark reports £430m hit to sales from autumn lockdowns
Company which trades as Penneys in Ireland report bigger-than-expected slump
Associated British Foods said on Friday the estimated hit to sales at its Primark fashion chain from Covid-19 related store closures this autumn is about £430 million (€476 million), up from a previous forecast of £375 million. The group, which trades as Penneys in Ireland, said it still expects Primark’s full-year 2020-21 sales and profit to be higher than 2019-20’s £362 million.