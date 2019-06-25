UK's Carpetright narrows loss, says turnaround on track

British floor coverings chain Carpetright said its turnaround was on track as it reported a narrowing of 2018-19 losses and returned to underlying sales growth in its new financial year.

Last year Carpetright’s shareholders backed a Company Voluntary Arrangement (CVA) restructuring scheme to keep the company alive. The plan closed 80 underperforming stores and cut jobs. The group’s shares are down 42 per cent year-on-year.

The group said on Tuesday it made a statutory pretax loss of £24.8 million in the year to April 27th, versus a loss of £69.8 million in 2017-18. Revenue fell 13.4 per cent to £386.4 million.

However, UK like-for-like sales in the first eight weeks of the new financial year were ahead by 8.5 per cent. – Reuters