Trump Doonbeg has 'best year to date' as losses narrow

Operating losses at the Trump Doonbeg resort in Co Clare narrowed sharply to around €100,000 in 2018 as revenues increased in the “best year” to date for the resort.

General manager of the property, Joe Russell, said on Thursday that the Trump Organisation had invested €40 million in Trump Doonbeg, including purchase price, since buying it five years ago this week.

Revenues increased by 7 per cent to € 11.4 million in 2018, up by almost 50 per cent on the first year of Trump ownership in 2014. Within last year’s revenues, accommodation income was 3 per cent higher than in 2017, green fee income up by 13 per cent and food and beverage sales ahead by 8 per cent.

The 2018 operating loss of €100,000 represents a 70 per cent drop on the €330,030 operating loss for 2017.

On the hotel’s prospects for 2019, Mr Russell said bookings are ahead of last year. Peak season employment numbers have reached 290, compared to 235 in 2014.

Board

US president Donald Trump’s sons, Eric and Donald Jnr sit on the board of the Trump Doonbeg firm. President Trump and his daughter, Ivanka stepped down as directors just before his inauguration in 2017.

The Trump Doonbeg firm has a €40 million application before Clare County Council for 53 holiday cottages, a ballroom/function room, a leisure centre and a new restaurant.

The resort’s contentious coastal barrier plan remains before An Bord Pleanála.