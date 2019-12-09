Trinity College the highest entrant on FT’s business school rankings

Trinity College Dublin is the highest new entrant on the FT’s European business schools ranking for the year.

This marks the first time TCD has returned to the prestigious table since 2007. It is in 60th place in the ‘rankings of rankings,’ a list covering a wide number of academic programmes including MBAs.

Trinity College was ranked in 46th place for its European MBA (EMBA) and 66th in the Masters in Management (MiM) rankings.

UCD Michael Smurfit Graduate Business School improved its position in the overall rankings, climbing two places to 21st, the third consecutive year it has placed within the top 25.

The college was ranked 26th in the MBA ranking, 35th in the EMBA list and seventh in the MiM table. It also placed 22nd for open programmes.

“Our commitment to providing the highest quality in both masters and executive development programmes is important, not just to our students who benefit from best-in-class teaching and learning environments, but also to the Irish economy,” said Prof Anthony Brabazon, Dean, UCD College of Business.

The Irish Management Institute (IMI), which was the highest new entrant in last year’s rankings, climbed eight places in the latest list to 68th, coming in at 34th for open programmes and 30th for custom ones.

“This progress in the European Business School ranking clearly shows the quality behind what IMI deliver each and every day to the business community in Ireland,” said Prof Patrick O’Shea, president of University College Cork, which merged with the business school in 2016.

IMI entered the rankings for the first time in 2018, achieving 76th place.