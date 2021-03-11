Top Flutter executives share £11.7m pay packet

Bonuses more than trebled top executives’ pay at Paddy Power owner Flutter Entertainment to £11.7 million (€13.7 million) last year, according to the company’s annual report.

Flutter successfully merged with rival The Stars Group last May to create the world’s biggest gambling business.

Figures in the group’s annual report show that it paid chief executive, Peter Jackson, a total of £7.5 million last year, up from £2 million in 2019.

His fixed pay was £976,000, with an annual bonus of £2.35 million and £3.7 million of share options given under a long-term incentive plan making up much of the rest. Mr Jackson received no long-term incentive payment in 2019.

Chief financial officer

Flutter paid chief financial officer Jonathan Hill £4.2 million last year, up from from £1.35 million in 2019.

His fixed pay was £669,000, while he received a bonus of £1.48 million and a long-term incentive payment of £1.9 million. Mr Hill received no long-term incentive payment in 2019.