Tesco to hire 700 staff to maintain services

Tesco Ireland hired 350 staff last week and intends to do the same this week as its recruitment campaign, along with that of other retailers, continues.

Tesco, the Republic’s second largest grocery retailer by market share, is recruiting through a “family and friends” recruitment campaign, it said, “with the aim of helping the many colleague family members who have been made redundant in other sectors”.

The Irish Times understands that Tesco has modelled the impact the spread of Covid-19 will have on its staffing requirements. Those models suggest the company will have to add an additional 350 staff this week and many more into the future.

“We continue to support our colleagues and are continuously reviewing the need for increased numbers as the situation continues,” a spokeswoman said.

Lidl, meanwhile, said it created 400 store and warehouse positions in the Republic and a further 120 in Northern Ireland. “Although we have already received an overwhelming number of applications, we are still looking to fill positions,” the company said.

“We are particularly interested in hearing from those in the retail, catering or hospitality sectors who may have been made unemployed as a result of recent events.”

Aldi too has launched a recruitment drive across the country and on Tuesday said its store and distribution workers would receive a 10 per cent bonus on hours worked between March 9th and the end of April. More than 3,800 Aldi staff will benefit from the measure, the company said.