Tesco Ireland to take on 1,150 additional staff as online demand soars

UK grocer Tesco plans to hire an additional 1,150 workers in the Republic in the run up to the busy Christmas trading period.

Tesco Ireland, which operates 151 stores here and employs more than 13,000 staff, said the new roles, a combination of temporary and permanent positions, were needed to support increased demand for its online delivery services.

The retailer has seen a major pick-up in demand for home shopping services since the start of the pandemic, particularly among older age groups.

It has recently opened 10 new click and collect sites at Liffey Valley in Dublin, Coonagh in Co Limerick, and Ballincollig in Co Cork.

“The new roles will be available in many areas of the business including assembly and fulfilment of customer orders for online delivery, drivers to deliver them, customer assistants, plus a variety of other roles in stores across the country,” Tesco Ireland said.

Of the new roles, 450 are full-time and permanent. Tesco Ireland said the latest jobs are in addition to the 1,000 already created since the start of the pandemic.

Additional hours are also being shared among existing staff to help the handling of Covid-19 and Christmas trading, it said.

‘Vital role’

Taoiseach Micheál Martin, who joined Tesco staff at Douglas in Cork to announce the jobs, said: “Tesco’s latest recruitment drive provides much needed good news in challenging times.”

He thanked Tesco staff and other retail workers who have kept the State’s shops open during the pandemic.

“They are playing a vital role in ensuring people have access to essential supplies in a safe environment,” he said.

“These additional jobs will further improve the shopping experience for customers as well as providing an employment boost in Cork and right across the country,” he said.

Approximately 120 of the new, permanent roles will be in Cork.

Ms Daniels said Tesco Ireland was pleased to be able to create these new opportunities. “Since the start of this pandemic, our colleagues have risen to the challenge to continue to serve our customers and communities. We are pleased to be able to add these roles at this challenging time,” she said.

Recruitment for the new roles has already begun and applicants can apply at tesco.ie/careers.