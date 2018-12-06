Tesco executives’ trial collapses as defendants acquitted

A high-profile trial over a £250 million (€281 million) accounting scandal brought by the Serious Fraud Office against two former Tesco executives collapsed dramatically after the two men were acquitted.

On Thursday, a jury at Southwark Crown Court was told that Chris Bush and John Scouler had been acquitted by the Criminal Court of Appeal after judges backed the ruling of the trial judge, Sir John Royce, that they had no case to answer.

The prosecution case, which lasted two months, finished last week.

The SFO had appealed against his decision to the Criminal Court of Appeal.

Sir John told the jury that in certain areas the prosecution case had been “so weak” in certain areas it should not be left before the jury’s consideration. – Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2018