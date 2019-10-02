Tesco chief executive Dave Lewis to step down

Supermarket giant Tesco has said chief executive Dave Lewis plans to step down next summer and be succeeded by Ken Murphy, an executive at Walgreens Boots Alliance.

Celebrating its 100th anniversary, Tesco, which has a 27.4 per cent share of Britain’s grocery market, is at the back end of a recovery plan under Mr Lewis that was instigated after a 2014 accounting scandal capped a dramatic downturn in its fortunes.

The group has met the majority of its turnaround goals, including a key margin target of earning between 3.5 pence and 4 pence of operating profit for every pound customers spend. Mr Lewis’s planned exit after six years at the group came as Tesco reported a better-than-expected first-half operating profit before one of items of £1.4 billion, a rise of 25.4 per cent.

The group also reported 0.5 per cent sales growth in the Republic of Ireland, where it has 152 stores and ranks as the second largest grocery retailer. “ We saw particularly strong sales growth in core fresh food, including bakery and produce, as customers responded well to our ‘You won’t pay more’ value campaign,” it said of the Irish business. It also noted its total sales performance here included a new store contribution of 0.5 per cent per cent , principally relating to the opening of Liffey Valley Extra in Dublin in May last year.

“With the turnaround complete and as we begin to implement the next steps of our sustainable growth strategy, now is the right time to plan a smooth and orderly succession,” said Mr Lewis. “As such, I will step down as group CEO next summer and pass the baton to Ken Murphy.”

Mr Murphy was joint chief operating officer at Boots UK & Ireland before rising to executive vice president, chief commercial officer and president global brands at Walgreens Boots Alliance.