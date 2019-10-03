Ted Baker posts loss, warns on full-year results

(REU) (Adds details on results, executive quote, expected share movement)

Oct 3 (Reuters) - Ted Baker on Thursday warned yet again that its full-year profit would be hurt, as warmer weather in September, sharp discounting across the industry and tepid consumer demand takes its toll on British retailers.

The company, which installed new executives recently, posted a first-half pretax loss and cautioned that second-half results would be lower if the hurdles persist.

“Trading conditions have been characterised by unprecedented and sustained levels of promotional activity across the sector with, in several cases, distressed discounting from brands and retailers and heightened competition,” Ted Baker chairman David Bernstein said.

Shares of the company are seen opening 5 per cent to 20 per cent lower, according to premarket indicators by traders.

The company, which has three stores in the Republic and a number of concessions, had earlier flagged an “extremely difficult” start to the year. It reported a pretax loss of £23 million (€25.7 million), compared to a profit of £24.5 million a year ago, for the six months ended August 10th.

Ted Baker reported its first drop in full-year profit since 2008 in March, as traditional brick and mortar apparel chains suffered from online competition and slack consumer spending.

The company said in June it expects full-year underlying pretax profit to be in the range of 50 million pounds to 60 million pounds. – Reuters