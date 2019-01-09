Ted Baker posts higher retail sales for Christmas season

British fashion retailer Ted Baker reported higher retail sales in the holiday period, helped by a surge in online demand and said an investigation into reports related to the conduct of its founder were progressing.

The company, which was founded in 1988 and has more than 500 stores and concessions globally, said on Wednesday that retail sales for the five weeks to January 5th rose 12.2 per cent, with an 18.7 per cent jump in e-commerce sales.

In December, the company’s chief executive and founder Ray Kelvin decided to take a voluntary leave of absence while allegations about his conduct, related in part to his habit of hugging business colleagues, were investigated. – Reuters