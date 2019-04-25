Superquinn founder Feargal Quinn dies aged 82

Businessman, politician and media personality Feargal Quinn has died at the age of 82 after a short illness.

In a long career, Mr Quinn was best known as the founder of the Superquinn supermarket chain and as an independent senator for 23 years.

Born in Dublin in 1936, he set up Quinns Supermarkets in Dundalk in 1960, changing the name to Superquinn in the early 1970s. He sold the successful business to a consortium in 2005.

He was elected to the Senate on the National University of Ireland panel in 1993 and served as a senator until 2016, when he decided not to run again, while other public roles included a period as chairman of An Post.

In recent years, he was known to television viewers as the presenter of RTÉ programme Retail Therapy, on which he offered advice to aspiring retailers.

He is survived by his wife Denise, children Eamonn, Stephen, Gilliane, Zoe and Donal, and 19 grandchildren.