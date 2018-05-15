Strong year for DCC as divisions record good profit growth

Irish sales, marketing and support services group DCC said it put in a strong performance for the year ended March 31st as all its divisions recorded good profit growth.

The company, which has LPG, retail and oil, healthcare and technology divisions, said group adjusted operating profit on continuing operations rose 11.1 per cent to £383.4 million (€435.8 million). Revenue on its continuing operations, excluding LPG and the retail and oil units, was almost £3.6 billion, a 12.6 per cent rise.

Adjusted earnings per share on the group’s continuing activities rose 10.8 per cent to 317.5 pence.

DCC said it was proposing a 10 per cent hike in the final dividend, which would increase the total dividend for the 24th year in a row. The company listed in 1994.

DCC said it had been a record year of corporate development spend, with the group investing £670 million of acquisition capital as it bought Retail West and Elite One Source. Chief executive Donal Murphy said that was the highest level of spend in DCC’s history.

“The acquisition activity during the year again demonstrates DCC’s ability to acquire and integrate businesses in our existing markets to strengthen our market positions, build scale and increase our relevance and service offerings to customers and suppliers,” he said. “Importantly, it also reflects our strategy to extend our geographic footprint over time, as evidenced by DCC LPG’s first acquisitions in the US and Asia and DCC Healthcare’s first acquisition in the US. These acquisitions in new markets will provide further opportunities for both organic and acquisitive growth for the group.”

Looking ahead to the coming year, DCC said it expected a further year of growth.