Strong retail sales suggest Irish consumers unpeturbed by Brexit

Retail sales were up 8.2 per cent year on year in March when car sales are excluded from the figures. This was the highest rate of increase recorded in non-car retail sales for more than three years and reflects the current strength of consumer spending in the Irish economy.

The latest monthly figures from the Central Statistics Office show the volume of retail sales fell by 0.8 per cent in March compared to February, but were up 1.2 per cent if car sales are excluded.

Car sales have been acting as a drag on headline retail numbers for several years. This is down to the Brexit-related slide in sterling, which has made it cheaper to buy used models in the UK. Irish consumers have been taking advantage of the favourable exchange rate to buy used premium models in the UK over new models in the Republic, depressing new car sales here. The fall-off in new car sales is matched by a pick-up in used imports from the UK.

New car sales are also affected by consumer uncertainty over whether to abandon diesel in favour of petrol or make the move to electric. Many are opting to wait and see how the technology revolution in the automotive world plays out before committing to their next new car.

The latest CSO figures show the sectors with the largest monthly volume increases were electrical goods, which rose by 2.7 per cent and fuel, which rose 2.4 per cent.

The sectors with the largest month-on-month volume deceases were motor trade, down 7.1 per cent, and hardware paints and glass, down 3.7 per cent.

KBC bank economist Austin Hughes said the data, excluding car sales, for March showed an exceptional year-on-year increase of 8.2 per cent but this comparison is significantly flattered by the particular weakness of March 2018 data when Storm Emma significantly curtailed spending.

Nonetheless, he said the underlying trend was particularly positive and suggested Brexit-related concerns have not undermined spending “although they may have introduced a measure of caution in relation to some big ticket purchases.”

“These data are very healthy but they certainly don’t suggest any major spending splurge when account is taken of both increased incomes and increased numbers of consumers in Ireland, ” Mr Hughes said.

He also cautioned that some of the year-on-year volume increase related to price discounting.

He also linked the buoyant sales to recovery in the Irish housing market which is most likely to be driving sales in certain sectors.

“Home improvement considerations may also be driving strong demand for electrical goods but technological change and falling prices are more important factors,” he said.