Strong operating profit growth for DCC in third quarter

Operating profit at DCC rose in the third quarter with strong performances across its divisions.

The company said operating profit for the quarter ended December 31st 2018 was “significantly ahead” of the same period a year earlier, and was in line with expectations.

Its LPG division was boosted by the the acquisitions of Retail West, TEGA and Shell Hong Kong & Macau last year, contributing to figures for the first time.

“Organically, the business performed well, despite the mild winter weather conditions experienced in the quarter, which impacted heating related volumes in Europe, ” DCC said.

There was also strong organic operating profit growth for DCC Retail & Oil, which shrugged off milder weather in the UK and Denmark plus the impact of protests in France.

DCC’s healthcare unit saw operating profit ahead of last year, while strong operating profit growth at DCC Technology was driven by the first-time contribution from acquisitions and a good organic performance in the UK and Ireland.

The group said it expects that operating profit will be significantly ahead of the prior year, in line with current market consensus expectations.

DCC is due to release its final results for the year on May 14th.