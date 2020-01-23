Strong growth in permanent jobs boosts profits at CPL

Recruitment company CPL Resources said revenues rose and profits climbed in the six months to December and said full year profit would be ahead of expectations.

The company said it had experienced “robust” growth over the six months, with revenue up 5 per cent to €291.4 million, and gross profit rising 10 per cent to €51.1 million. Adjusted profit before tax saw a 24 per cent increase to €14.2 million, while earnings per share rose to 42.9 cent, a 23 per cent rise. Pretax profit increased by 23 per cent to €13.6 million.

Strength in permanent recruitment was partly attributed to the increase in profit, but CPL said a focus on controlling costs, improving margins and increasing recruiter productivity also contributed.

“We continue to see increasing client demand for solution oriented and flexible workforce models,” said chief executive Anne Heraty. “ With our recent investments in the ‘Future of Work Institute’ initiative and our managed solutions division ‘Covalen’, we believe that CPL is well positioned to deepen our client relationships further, both domestically and internationally.”

Chairman John Hennessy said the company was “conscious” of the potential impact of global political, regulatory and economic events on the company’s business, but expected profit before tax for the full year to be ahead of current market expectations.