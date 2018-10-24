Sports Direct takes full control of House of Fraser in Dundrum

Mike Ashley’s Sports Direct International group has taken formal control of the House of Fraser store in Dundrum, Dublin.

EY, the UK-based administrators of the House of Fraser group, confirmed that the Dundrum deal was concluded on Tuesday.

“EY... is pleased to confirm that the sale of the Dundrum store to Sports Direct Group successfully concluded on 23rd October,” the firm said. “Throughout the administration and acquisition process it has been business as usual at House of Fraser Dundrum, with the store continuing to trade as normal.”

Retail sources said Mr Ashley’s company, which in August paid £90 million (€102 million) to buy the entire House of Fraser group out of insolvency proceedings overseen by EY, took immediate possession of the Dundrum store on Tuesday.

Competition clearance

The sale of the Dundrum outlet, which employs 220 staff, was held up pending clearance from the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC). It gave the formal nod to the deal earlier this month, without extending it to a more detailed “phase two” inquiry.

Mr Ashley and Sports Direct, which also owns the Heatons department store chain, has emerged in recent years as a major player on the Irish retail scene. Sports Direct is also the largest shareholder in Debenhams.

Executives at the Irish arm of Sports Direct have said he sees short-term expansion in this market as a “big opportunity”.