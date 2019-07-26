Sports Direct faces €674m tax bill in Belgium

Sports Direct is facing a demand from Belgian authorities for €674 million in unpaid taxes, the company said as it published its delayed results.

The British sporting goods retailer, controlled by founder Mike Ashley, reported a 6 per cent fall in full-year core earnings, hurt by problems integrating its purchase of department store chain House of Fraser.

The group said late on Friday that it made underlying earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) of £287.8 million in the year to April 28th.

Excluding House of Fraser, underlying Ebitda rose 10.9 per cent to £339.4 million – within the guidance Sports Direct issued in December of a 5 to 15 per cent improvement.

The results were originally due on July 18th, but the company and its auditor Grant Thornton needed more time to prepare the accounts. They were re-scheduled for 6am Friday but, after further delay, were not released until 4:20pm.

The company also announced that chief finance officer Jon Kempster will step down on September 11th, and will be replaced by his deputy, Chris Wootton.

“Jon came in during a transitionary period and his knowledge and experience has helped to guide the group through this stage in its development as well as passing on vital knowledge to those around him,” the company said in a statement. “Jon was proactive in forging improved relationships with the market and we believe we are in a better place in this regard than when he first started.” – PA / Reuters