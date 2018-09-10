Smurfit business school’s MSc ranked seventh in world

A global survey ranks University College Dublin (UCD) Michael Smurfit Graduate Business School’s MSc in international management at seventh in the world.

The Financial Times 2018 Global Master in Management Ranking, published on Monday, pegs the Dublin college’s course at number seven in the world.

Its new ranking places the course eight places ahead of its previous slot and places UCD in the top 10, alongside HEC Paris and IE Business School Madrid, the university said.

The Financial Times also places two other programmes, the MSc in Finance and the Smurfit Executive Development Open Enrolment, in the top 50.

According to UCD, the Financial Times uses criteria such as graduates’ employability and mobility, pay, diversity and value for money when it ranks courses.

First for mobility

Among the 100 schools scrutinised, the MSc in International Management came first for mobility while graduates achieved an average 45 per cent pay hike within three years of completing the course.

Prof Anthony Brabazon, UCD college of business dean, said the ranking “showcased” the management course, which he maintained achieved exceptional results for students.

He pledged that the college would continue to invest in its staff and facilities to ensure that the business school could continue to compete.

UCD Michael Smurfit Graduate Business School is one of four parts of UCD’s college of business.