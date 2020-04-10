Six staff members at Trinity earned over €300,000 last year

Six members of staff at Trinity College Dublin (TCD) last year earned over €300,000 each.

According to the 2019 annual accounts, show that the top earner at the college received between €360,000 and €370,000 last year - there were no staff members who earned over €300,000 in fiscal 2018.

In common with other universities with medical schools attached, the top earners would be academic medical consultants and their pay is set by the HSE.

No breakdown between medical and non-medical high earners is provided in the accounts but TCD pay scales show that the top pay for professors outside the medical field rise to a ceiling of €151,477.

A spokesman for TCD stated on Friday: “Salaries paid in all of the main universities are governed by strict State rules. We are unable to provide a breakdown at short notice.”

The numbers earning over €100,000 at TCD last year totalled 258. Included in this total figure are 19 staff members earning between €200,000 and €290,000 and 233 earning between €100,000 and €200,000.

The college’s key management team last year shared €2.3 million in pay as the college’s overall staff costs last year increased by 3 per cent from €263 million to €271.46 million.

TCD’s Chief Financial Officer, Peter Reynolds stated in his report that the increase in staff costs was driven by an increase in numbers employed and pay restoration agreed by the State under the Lansdowne Pay Agreement.

The numbers of staff employed by TCD last year increased by 112 from 4,437 to 4,549.

The university’s earnings before interest tax depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) in the 12 months to the end of September last totalled €13.8 million.

Trinity and its subsidiaries last year recorded a surplus of €5.7 million. This followed revenues increasing by 4 per cent to €404 million as the number of students attending TCD for the 2018/19 academic year increased by 326 to 18,407, made up of 83 per cent EU and 17 per cent non-EU students.

In his report, Mr Reynolds stated that last year saw continued improvements in the consolidated financial position of the university.

However, he said: “Significant additional funding will be required from Government to address the shortfall in public funding per student - which is only 40 per cent of 2008 levels and to meet anticipated growth in demographic and participation rates.

“Exchequer income has declined from 70 per cent of the university’s total income in 2008 to 39 per cent in 2019 and the financial outlook for the university will continue to remain uncertain unless the Government commits to long term funding or lifts the cap on under graduate student fees.”

A breakdown of TCD’s income shows that last year it generated €12.8 million from its accommodation and €18.33 million from ‘library income’.

State grants totalled €50.36 million while academic fee income increased from €148.95 million to €153.14 million .

The amount the university group received in donations last year totalled €20.48 million.

TCD last year spent €2.83 million on ‘recruitment’, €1.3 million on hospitality and entertainment and €6.8 million on ‘travel and subsistence’.

It invested €61 million in capital expenditure, bringing to €207 million the total spend on capital expenditure over a five year period.

Key infrastructure advanced last year include the Trinity Business School and Printing Square student accommodation.

A note attached to the accounts states the impact of Covid 19 on the university in the coming year “is difficult to predict”. At the end of September, the college’s total reserves stood at €817.82 million that included cash of €181.69 million.