Shareholders to vote on €718m Applegreen deal

Shareholders in Applegreen will be asked to vote on the proposed take private of the fuel forecourt retailer by a group including its two founding directors next month.

At an extraordinary general meeting, to be held remotely on February 17th, shareholders will be asked to vote on the proposed takeover by BidCo, a newly formed company incorporating B&J Holdings, a vehicle owned by Applegreen’s founders, chief executive Robert Etchingham and chief operations officer Joseph Barrett, through which they own 41.3 per cent of Applegreen, and Blackstone Infrastructure Partners.

Under the terms of the deal, which values the comapny at €718 million, Applegreen shareholders are being offered €5.75 in cash for each share.

It’s understood that the bid for the company was first made last August, and will position the company for future growth opportunities.

“Applegreen will transition its business through capital-intensive highway projects and electric vehicle charging infrastructure to meet the needs of an evolving consumer,” said the two founders last year. “We believe private ownership is the appropriate structure for this transition and that in Blackstone Infrastructure Partners, with its long-term focus and its significant ability to accelerate our growth, we have found the right partner for the next stage of the Applegreen journey.”