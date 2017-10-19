Self-storage company Nesta makes room for more in €2m expansion

Self-storage company Nesta is investing €2 million in the expansion of its current operations.

The Irish-owned business with operations across Dublin will add 100,000sq ft of storage to its facilities in Sandyford, Deansgrange, Santry and on the Kylemore road.

“The investment will mean a 35 per cent increase in available space and make Nesta the largest provider in Ireland. We will also increase the amount of office space from 25,000sq ft to over 30,000,” said Brian Hefferon, the company’s managing director.

The development, scheduled to begin this year, is expected to complete in 2018, Mr Hefferon said. The investment will create two full-time staff to manage the space.