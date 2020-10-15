Sales at UK's Domino's Pizza surge on online demand, lower tax rate

Domino’s Pizza Group said on Thursday it expects to meet market expectations for 2020 profit as a lower value-added tax rate and higher online orders helped it post a 19 per cent jump in third-quarter sales.

The company, a franchise of US-based Domino’s Pizza , has also benefited from the reopening of contact-free collections and the return of sporting events.

Domino’s said it expects annual underlying pretax profit to range between £93 million and £98 million, compared with £98.8 million for 2019. A reduction in the UK’s value-added tax rate to 5 per cent from 20 per cent in July helped Domino’s in controlling costs, which had weighed on the company’s first-half profit as it spent more on cooking and delivering its pizzas safely during the pandemic. Online sales now account for around 95 per cent of delivery sales in Britain, the United Kingdom’s largest pizza delivery chain said.

The company’s UK and Ireland system sales rose to £342.1 million in the quarter ended September 27th, from £288.2 million a year earlier. “At the heart of our future plans is realignment with our franchisee partners and we are having detailed discussions to agree a sustainable way forward,” chief executive Dominic Paul said, referring to a profit-sharing row with its franchisees. – Reuters