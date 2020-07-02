Sales at Primark fell 75% amid coronavirus lockdown

Primark and Penneys owner Associated British Foods (ABF) has said that sales at the retailer plummeted by 75 per cent over the past quarter due to the coronavirus lockdown.

The retail business saw sales dive to £582 million (€645 million) for the period to June 20th after it was forced to shut stores globally in the face of the virus.

Primark does not offer online sales.

ABF said only eight of its 375 stores have yet to reopen, while it has reported “encouraging” trade from those shops which have welcomed customers again.

The group said that since the reopening of the first stores on May 4th, cumulative sales for the seven weeks period to June 20th were £322 million and were 12 per cent lower than last year on a like-for-like basis. Sales in the week ended June 20th, with over 90 per cent of selling space reopened, were £133 million and trading in England and Ireland was ahead of the same week last year. – PA, Reuters