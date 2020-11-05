Sainsbury’s says 3,500 jobs at risk, 420 Argos stores to close

British supermarket group Sainsbury’s said on Thursday it could cut 3,500 jobs in a restructuring that will see in-store meat, fish and deli counters as well as 420 standalone Argos general merchandise stores close.

The group reported a loss before tax of £137 million for the 28 weeks to September 19th, reflecting £438 million of one-off costs associated with the Argos store closures and other strategic and market changes introduced by new chief executive Simon Roberts.

He plans to refocus on Sainsbury’s core food business, lowering prices, accelerating food innovation and growing online grocery services.

Underlying pretax profit was £301 million – ahead of analysts’ average forecast of £275 million and £238 million made in the same period last year.

Strong sales during the Covid-19 pandemic outweighed the extra costs and losses at its bank.

Mr Roberts also wants to increase the rate of new convenience store and neighbourhood hub openings over the next three years. “We will put food back at the heart of Sainsbury’s,” he said. “Our other brands – Argos, Habitat, Tu, Nectar and Sainsbury’s Bank – must deliver for their customers and for our shareholders in their own right.”

First half like-for-like retail sales rose 6.9 per cent, having been up 8.2 per cent in the first quarter. Sainsbury’s said it expected its new plan to drive an inflection in underlying profit momentum, with pretax profit in the year to March 2022 forecast to exceed those reported in the year to March 2020, which were not impacted by Covid-19. Shares in the group, down 9 per cent so far in 2020, closed Wednesday at 209 pence, valuing the business at £4.7 billion. They rose 1 per cent in early trade.