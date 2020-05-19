Robust trade at DCC despite Brexit, Covid-19 worries

Revenue at diversified energy and services group DCC fell but profit rose and the company continued to trade robustly despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the company said.

The company ended the financial year, which covers the 12 months to the end of March 2020, with adjusted operating profit up by 7.3 per cent to £494.3 million (€553.4 million), ahead of market expectations. Adjusted earnings per share rose 1.3 per cent to 362.6 pence over the 12 months. Revenue fell 3 per cent to £14.76 billion.

Growth was seen across all DCC divisions, in spite of the market challenges presented first by Brexit uncertainty and then by the outbreak of Covid-19.

The group said its operations had successfully invoked business continuity plans, although the operating environment had changed. Some areas had seen a significant increase in demand, with declines in others. Essential heating and healthcare products helped boost trading performance in March, with reduced demand for retail transport fuels and certain consumer technology products hitting the group later in the month.

The year had been an active period of development for DCC, with the group committing around £170 million of capital to new acquisitions. In March, the group announced it had made its third US healthcare acquisition, acquiring Amerilab in an $85 million (€78.4 million) deal.The Minnesota-headquartered company specialises in the manufacture of effervescent nutritional products in powder and tablet formats.

DCC said net debt (excluding lease creditors) was £60.2 million at the end of the financial year, with cash on the balance sheet of approximately £1.7 billion and undrawn committed facilities of approximately £350 million.

The group is proposing a final dividend of 95.79 pence per share, a 2.6 per cent increase on the prior year, bringing the total dividend for the year to 145.27 pence per share, a 5 per cent rise.

“I am very pleased to report that the year ended 31 March 2020 has been another year of strong growth for DCC. A good trading performance, excellent cash generation, strong returns on capital employed and continued acquisition activity are all hallmarks of DCC’s resilient business model,” said Donal Murphy, chief executive.

“Covid-19 presents significant challenges to society and the economies in which we operate. The uncertainty it has created is like nothing we have seen in our lifetimes and our number one priority during this time is to keep our employees safe and well.”

Looking ahead to what is DCC’s seasonally quieter period and with extensive lockdowns in place for the full month of April 2020, DCC said trade remained robust and significantly profitable, despite being behind 2019 figures.

“DCC’s diverse, resilient business model and financial strength ensures the Group is in a very strong position to navigate through this period of uncertainty. The Group continues to have the platforms, opportunities and capability for further development across each of our four divisions,” said Mr Murphy.