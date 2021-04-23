Revenues steady at PwC in year of pandemic

Revenues at professional services group PwC stayed steady in 2020, as the Big Four accountancy firm weathered the storm of the Covid-19 pandemic.

On an all-Ireland basis, fee income for the group, which provides audit, tax and advisory services across the country, rose by just €2 million to €566 million in the year to December 31st 2020. Employee figures rose by 2.4 per cent, or 130 to 5,418.

Feargal O’Rourke, managing partner with PwC Ireland, said that the Covid-19 pandemic presented an “enormity” of challenges, but that the response of employees to the crisis was key.

“ Without the fantastic efforts and commitment of our people, we simply would not have emerged from this pandemic in the robust shape that we are in today,” he said, adding that the group is now preparing for the post-Covid world “with optimism and positivity and planning for the new ways of working that Covid has shown us are possible”.

Looking ahead, Mr O’Rourke said challenges in the climate change and the broader environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) agenda is to the forefront.

“We are optimistic for the future and we are currently recruiting high calibre experienced resources across all areas of our business,” he said.

Sector

Overall, the sector appears to have maintained performance through the pandemic, although PwC is the only Big 4 firm to disclose fee income for the full-year 2020 thusfar.

Revenues at Deloitte for example, rose by 7.6 per cent in the year to May 31st 2020, to €409 million, while employee numbers also rose by 7 per cent, to 3,400. EY also reported a strong 2020, with fee income up by 3.8 per cent to €359 million. However, this was in the 12 months to June 30th 2020. Its employee figures rose by 117, or 4 per cent, to 3,045.