Revenues rise by 9% at Paddy Power Betfair on strong growth in sports

Revenues at bookmaker Paddy Power Betfair rose by 9 per cent to £440million in the group’s third quarter, driven by 11 per cent growth in sports revenue.

In the three months to end-September, revenues rose from £404 million to £440 million, with underlying earnings (EBITDA) up 7 per cent to £121 million. The group now expects full-year earnings to be in the range of between £450 million and £465 million.

The group’s online division saw revenues decline by 3 per cent to £216 milion, on the back of a tough comparative period in 2016 that included a strong contribution from the concluding stages of the Euro 2016 tournament. Sportsbook stakes were up 10 per cent, but sportsbook revenue was down 2 per cent due to a 0.8 percentage point decrease in the sportsbook margin due to sporst results.

Across retail, revenue was up 12 per cent to £85 million, and the group opened two shops in the UK and one in Ireland during the quarter, bringing its total up to 623 shops. Paddy Power Betfair said it has signed an agreement to acquire a further five UK shops and expects this transaction to complete in the next few months.

Breon Corcoran, chief executive, said that it was an “encouraging quarter” for the group, with good stakes growth despite the absence of a major football tournament.

“Our international businesses performed particularly well. In Australia, the winning combination of innovative product and marketing excellence continued to deliver exceptional results, with revenue up 29 per cent, while US revenue was up 18 per cent.Paddy Power Retail also continues to outperform the market through its sports-led proposition and is well positioned to respond to regulatory changes,” he said.

On his hand over to Peter Jackson on January 8th 2018, Mr Corcoran said “ while the industry remains highly competitive and is exposed to regulatory risks, I believe the business’ scale, leading capabilities and market positions mean it remains well placed to deliver sustainable, profitable growth.”

On Tuesday, the UK government announced its intention to crack down on betting machines dubbed by activists as the “crack cocaine” of gambling, in a move which may hit retail bookmakers such as Paddy Power Betfair.