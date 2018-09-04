Revenue, profit rise as hotel operator Dalata continues expansion

Hotel operator Dalata said revenue and pretax profit rose in the first half of 2018 as the company increased its average fees per room and boosted occupancy rates.

In the six months ended June 30th 2018, revenue rose 10.6 per cent to €180.6 million, with profit up 8.3 per cent to €35.4 million. Basic earnings per share (EPS) rose 1.1 cent to 16.6 cent a share, with adjusted diluted EPS2 rising to 17.2 cent from 15 cent a year earlier.

The company, which owns the Clayton and Maldron hotel chains, said its average revenue per room rose more than 7 per cent from the same period in 2017 to €89.39, while occupancy was at 82.1 per cent.

An interim dividend of 3.0 cent per share will be payable on October 12th.

Dalata now owns hotels assets of more than €1.1 billion, with 570 new rooms opened to date in Dublin, Belfast and Galway and a plan for more than 2,800 before 2021. In total, the firm invested almost €11 million in capital refurbishment across the hotel group’s properties, refurbishing more than 800 rooms refurbished in the first half of 2018.

The company has also agreed an extension to the Ballsbridge Hotel lease in Dublin until March 2020, subject to approval by the board.

Dalata is also increasing its UK presence, and announced an agreement to lease a 276 room Maldron Hotel that will be built in the centre of Manchester.

“I am delighted to report that we have delivered another period of strong earnings growth,” said Dalata chief executive Pat McCann. “I am particularly pleased with our performance in the UK as our London hotels and regional UK hotels located in Cardiff, Manchester, Birmingham and Leeds all outperformed the market.”

The company said its outlook was positive, but warned that any move to increase the Vat rate from 9 per cent to 13.5 per cent could reduce group revenues by up to 2.0 per cent for a full trading year.