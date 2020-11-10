Revenue falls at DCC but profit rises as group records ‘robust’ trade

Revenue at DCC fell almost 19 per cent in the first six months of its financial year, amid restrictions to slow the spread of coronavirus.

But adjusted operating profit rose 8 per cent to £176.1 million, and the company said it put in a “robust” performance in the six months to the end of September 2020. It also noted improving momentum through the second quarter.

Revenue was £5.931 billion, down from £7.312 billion. Adjusted earnings per share were up 7 per cent to 117.9 pence, with interim dividend increased by 5 per cent to 51.95 pence per share.

Free cash flow was up £90.3 million year on year to more than £120 million, driven by a strong working capital performance.

“Despite the unprecedented disruption experienced by all economies during the period, every DCC business unit operated effectively, ensuring our customers continued to receive DCC’s range of essential products and services,” said Donal Murphy, chief executive. “Whilst the first half of the financial year is seasonally less significant, the strong performance demonstrates the resilience and agility of our business model. It also highlights the essential nature of the group’s products and services and the benefit of the diversity of the group’s operations, in terms of sectoral focus, customer and supplier breadth and geographic mix.”

The group’s divisions showed broadly positive results, although DCC LPG saw operating profit decline by 7.1 per cent to £45.6 million. DCC Retail & Oil recorded strong organic operating profit growth of 9.2 per cent to £65.2 million, while DCC Technology recorded revenue growth of 9.7 per cent despite a widespread reduction in demand during April and May.

The group’s ongoing Healthcare unit performed very strongly, with operating profit increasing by 65.9 per cent to £39.8 million. DCC disposed of its UK generic pharmaceutical activities and related manufacturing facility in Ireland in September 2019.

The group also committed approximately £90 million in capital to new acquisitions in both Europe and North America since May 2020.

DCC said the outlook for all economies in which DCC operates remains very uncertain, with Covid-19 restrictions increasing again. However, the group pointed to a strong balance sheet and its diverse business model as evidence that it was well placed to navigate continued uncertainty.

“With Covid-19 related restrictions now increasing again generally, the outlook for all economies in which DCC operates remains very uncertain,” Mr Murphy said. “ However, DCC’s diverse and resilient business model, the essential nature of the group’s products and services and its extremely strong balance sheet ensure that the group is well placed to navigate this ongoing uncertainty and continue its growth and development into the future.”