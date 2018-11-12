Revenue application against Limerick FC struck out at High Court

An application by the Revenue Commissioners to wind up League of Ireland side Limerick FC has been struck out at the High Court. Arising from an alleged failure to pay a demand for unpaid taxes including PAYE and PRSI, the Revenue had last month petitioned to have Munster Football Club Ltd, which trades under the name Limerick FC, wound up and a liquidator appointed.

The amount sought by Revenue was not disclosed in court. The demand was made in mid-September on the company, with a registered address at Kirby O’Sullivan Sports, Social & Business Park, Kilmallock Road, Bruff, Co Limerick. When the matter was briefly mentioned before Ms Justice Miriam O’Regan at the High Court on Monday, Dermot Cahill, for the Revenue, said the matter had been resolved and could be struck out. No representations were made to the court on behalf of the club. Limerick FC, a two-time winner of the League of Ireland, was relegated to the first division following a two-leg playoff defeat to Finn Harps.