Retail sales up nearly 6% despite Brexit uncertainty

Retail sales rose by nearly 6 per cent in August despite concern that a Brexit-related slide in consumer confidence would dampen business.

Figures from the Central Statistics Office (CSO) show the volume of sales increased 5.7 per cent last month when compared to July and were up by 2.1 per cent on an annual basis.

When volatile car sales are excluded, “core” retail sales rose by 1.1 per cent month on month and by 4.4 per cent on an annual basis.

The Economic and Social Research Institute (ESRI) has warned that the ongoing Brexit uncertainty was having a direct impact on the Republic’s economy with consumers more cautious about spending on big ticket items.

A breakdown of the latest figures shows the sectors with the largest month-on-month volume increases were motor trades (12 per cent ) and bars (10.6 per cent).

However car sales were still down 3.7 per cent on an annual basis reflecting the Brexit-related slide in sterling, which has seen a spike in used car imports from the UK and a softening of new car sales here.

The sectors with the largest monthly volume decreases were fuel (-4.4 per cent) and pharmaceuticals, medical and cosmetic articles (-3.3 per cent).