Retail sales rebound by record 29.5% in May in boost for sector

Retail sales jumped by a record 29.5 per cent in May as the Government partially lifted restrictions put in place to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

This was the largest monthly increase on record, the Central Statistics Office (CSO) said, and follows a near 36 per cent collapse in April as the impact of the Covid-19 crisis on the retail sector took hold.

On an annual basis, retail volumes were still 26.6 per cent lower than the same period last year.

Nonethless the rebound is encouraging news for the sector, which has been one of the worst hit.

When motor sales are excluded, the volume of retail sales increased by 9.3 per cent in May 2020 over the previous month and decreased by 16.2 per cent when compared with May 2019.

Many retail outlets remained closed in May with the exception of essential retail sectors.

Under the Government’s phased lifting of restrictions, hardware stores, car showrooms, opticians, bike shops, gardening centres were allowed to reopen on May 18th.

Among the sectors showing a largest mont on month increases were car sales, which rose by 153.9 per cent, hardware, paints and glass (92.5 per cent ), furniture and lighting (85.9 per cent) and other retail sales (69.3 per cent).

However, several sectors, mnay still under lockdown, registered further declines, including books, newspapers and stationery (-35.7 per cent ), pharmaceuticals, medical and cosmetic articles (-2.2 per cent), and food beverages and Tobacco (-1.9 per cent).