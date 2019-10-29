Retail sales grow strongly despite Brexit uncertainty

Retail sales grew strongly in September despite fears that the current Brexit uncertainty would dent sales.

The volume of sales increased by 4.3 per cent in September compared with the previous month and by 4.2 per cent on annual basis.

When volatile car sales are excluded, “core” retail sales rose by 2.3 per cent month on month and by 4.7 per cent on an annual basis.

The Economic and Social Research Institute (ESRI) has warned that the ongoing Brexit uncertainty was having a direct impact on the Republic’s economy with consumers more cautious about spending on big-ticket items.

A breakdown of the latest figures shows the sectors with the largest month-on-month volume increases were hardware, paints and glass (8.8 per cent) and motor trades (8.4 per cent).

The sectors with the largest monthly volume decreases were department stores (-2.2 per cent ) and clothing, footwear and textiles (-2.2 per cent).